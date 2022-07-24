Best Virginia TBT preview ahead of tip-off

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s TBT time! No. 1 seed Best Virginia will be squaring up with No. 8 seed Virginia Dream in their first obstacle in the hunt for the gran prize of a million dollars. It’s been a quick week for BV, they had some game experience at a packed out exhibition game last weekend against WVU Tech to prepare them for the Elam ending before traveling down to Charleston.

From talking to the team since they landed for practice in Morgantown, the excitement leading up to this evening has been through the roof, backed by a confidence different than the team showed last season.

Talking a time machine back to last year, Best Virginia made it all the way to the Round-of-16, the championship game of the West Virginia Regional, falling to Team 23, cutting their efforts short of Dayton, Ohio.

This year, the team ahs come back preaching a six game mindset fueled by the increased experience and clarity after the team’s run last year. This summer, BV brings to the court a group of primarily WVU alum, with a few home grown West Virginia guys finishing out the roster. They brought on two last minute additions this week in Teyvon Myers and Tamon Scruggs, who had less time to gel with this team, but already had strong ties with the core group; Myers, a former Mountaineer and Scruggs, who played under Head Coach James Long at WVU Tech.

Long has credited physicality and length as key benefits to this year’s squad and a reliance on the chemistry this group has from years of knowing playing with each other, which is key, considering the team only had a week of practice together before hitting the TBT court.

“It feels great I mean the crowd was great in Charleston it was like coming out playing in college again and so I know that atmosphere will be at least that much or even better so like I said we can’t wait to play in front of the crowd I know we got a real big home court advantage so we’re looking to take advantage of it,” said Jones, “We’re the most hardest playing team in the tbt I think you’re really gonna see the comradery and everybody together playing for one goal and we got a lot of guys from high basketball IQ and high basketball character so you won’t see any selfish ball and yeah I think everybody will be excited to see the team that we have now.”

“Really is every time I come back here just being around everybody again I have some teammates that are on the team, have some guys grew up watching but regardless you get the mountaineer family all together and it’s gonna be really looking forward to walking around the civic center for the first time, represent the mountaineers and competing for something I think we all miss the comradery of West Virginia and competing for the mountaineers so I think just getting back to that environment of home and competing for the gold and blue is always fun,” said Long.

