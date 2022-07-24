Advertisement

Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther(Picasa | Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther)
Jul. 24, 2022
Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on October 10, 1947, the only child of the late Cecil and Evelyn Miles Lowther.

He was married to his wife of 43 years, Barbara Fragmin Lowther on March 17, 1979, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.

Also surviving are his children, Andrew Lowther and wife Kayla of Clarksburg, and Melanie Rathman and husband Matthew of Pittsburgh, PA. He was Papaw to four grandchildren, Melody Lowther, Jensen Lowther, Claire Rathman, and Charlotte Rathman.

Rodney was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1965, and a graduate of West Virginia Business College. He served our county as a veteran in the United States Navy.

He previously worked for the VA Medical Center in their Dietary Department, City of Clarksburg as a meterman, Laffeyette Radio Station as a manager and retired from the P.H.C. Senior Center after 15 years of service as a driver.

Mr. Lowther enjoyed cars and traveling but above all he loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made out to WVU Medicine Hospice, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330, or Clarksburg Baptist Church, 501 W. Pike St, Clarksburg, WV 26301, or Anmoore EMS, P.O. Box 178, Anmoore, WV 26323.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Lou Ortenzio presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens where full military honors will be accorded.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

