Heat Advisory in effect for portions of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Ritchie, Gilmer, and Braxton Counties are under a Heat Advisory for Sunday afternoon.

Heat index values as high as 105 degrees are expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Unlike Saturday, the heat is not likely to be interrupted by thunderstorms today.

To combat the heat, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun when possible.

Check up on relatives and neighbors, especially if they are elderly or without air conditioning.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Avoid strenuous activities in the afternoon; try to reschedule to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Heat stroke is an emergency! If someone is experiencing heat stroke symptoms, call 911.

