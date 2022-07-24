Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a hot and sticky day today across NCWV! Even if your town’s air temperatures didn’t reach 90 degrees (though many did), it felt like the mid to upper 90s thanks to the humidity (only exceptions are some of the highest elevations, which only felt like the mid-80s... what a relief...). If you’re not a fan of this heat, good news! The rest of the week’s temperatures will stay below average, in the low 80s and upper 70s. But, there’s a caveat: Rain and thunderstorms will consistently make an appearance all week. This is because a cold front will be dropping into West Virginia from the northwest overnight tonight, and instead of moving along towards the southeast, it’s going to meander over the state through the entire work week. This means a repeated chance of showers and thunderstorms through Friday. We’ll get our first push of storms tomorrow morning, which could impact the morning commute, but more rounds will come in the afternoon as well. Some storm cells could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. It’s difficult to say when exactly each round of rain will come beyond tomorrow, but any towns that get multiple rounds of heavy rain could see flash flooding, so we’ll be keeping our eyes out for that.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers possible late. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 83

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 77

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 82

