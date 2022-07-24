Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 79.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 132.

Marion County Emergency Management said as of 4 p.m. both the northbound and southbound lanes are shut down.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or the extent of any possible injuries.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

