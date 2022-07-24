Ohio defeats West Virginia in OVAC All-Star game

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual battle of the Ohio Valley showcased the best and brightest football stars from both West Virginia and Ohio. University, Morgantown and Clay-Battelle were all featured alongside University Head Coach John Kelley.

In the first drive of the contest, West Virginia fumbled a football that would eventually find its way into the opposite end zone. Wyatt Reiman punched in the go-ahead touchdown to make the score 7-0.

Following a West Virginia field goal, another Mountaineer drive saw Santino Arlia connect with Carson Yobbagy in the end zone, making the score 9-7.

After a botched punt left West Virginia with only a few yards to spare, Evan Quering found the end zone on a spectacular catch, giving West Virginia a 15-7 lead heading into the half.

Immediately in the second, QB Malachi Rose Burton took off for Ohio, scoring a rushing touchdown and etching into the WV lead 15-14.

The second half was all Ohio as Jacob Jordan ran in a six yard touchdown. The 20-15 lead was Ohio’s first lead since the first drive of the contest.

Wyatt Reiman took another touchdown in on the first play of the next drive, setting the score out of reach for West Virginia at 26-15.

Another Ohio touchdown would lead to the final score: Ohio 33 | WV 15.

“The country is in good shape with men like this,” said coach Kelley. “I’ll remember this forever.”

