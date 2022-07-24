Advertisement

Ohio defeats West Virginia in OVAC All-Star game

76th installment of Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star game
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual battle of the Ohio Valley showcased the best and brightest football stars from both West Virginia and Ohio. University, Morgantown and Clay-Battelle were all featured alongside University Head Coach John Kelley.

In the first drive of the contest, West Virginia fumbled a football that would eventually find its way into the opposite end zone. Wyatt Reiman punched in the go-ahead touchdown to make the score 7-0.

Following a West Virginia field goal, another Mountaineer drive saw Santino Arlia connect with Carson Yobbagy in the end zone, making the score 9-7.

After a botched punt left West Virginia with only a few yards to spare, Evan Quering found the end zone on a spectacular catch, giving West Virginia a 15-7 lead heading into the half.

Immediately in the second, QB Malachi Rose Burton took off for Ohio, scoring a rushing touchdown and etching into the WV lead 15-14.

The second half was all Ohio as Jacob Jordan ran in a six yard touchdown. The 20-15 lead was Ohio’s first lead since the first drive of the contest.

Wyatt Reiman took another touchdown in on the first play of the next drive, setting the score out of reach for West Virginia at 26-15.

Another Ohio touchdown would lead to the final score: Ohio 33 | WV 15.

“The country is in good shape with men like this,” said coach Kelley. “I’ll remember this forever.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged
Jennifer M. Jenkins
Babysitter accused of sexually abusing baby in Nicholas Co.
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Murder suspect extradited back to West Virginia

Latest News

Zach Frazier
WVU Center Zach Frazier named to Rimington Trophy watch list
Geno Smith
WVU announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Deshawn Webster
Senior DaShawn Webster leads way for Philip Barbour football.
Bridgeport 9-11-year-olds win state little league title
Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Olds win Little League State Championship