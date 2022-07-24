WVU Center Zach Frazier named to Rimington Trophy watch list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont native Zach Frazier was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list Friday. The award is given to the top center in all of NCAA Division I football each year.

Frazier made the switch to center prior to being named a permanent captain as a sophomore.

Frazier was one of only six players from the Big 12 to be placed on the watchlist for the award.

