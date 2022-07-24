WVU Center Zach Frazier named to Rimington Trophy watch list
Rimington Trophy is given to the top center in all of NCAA Division I
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont native Zach Frazier was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list Friday. The award is given to the top center in all of NCAA Division I football each year.
Frazier made the switch to center prior to being named a permanent captain as a sophomore.
Frazier was one of only six players from the Big 12 to be placed on the watchlist for the award.
