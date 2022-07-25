3 finalists for WV School Service Personnel of the Year from NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education announced 10 finalists for the 2022-2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year.

Three of the 10 finalists work at schools in north-central West Virginia.

This honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school system who work beyond expectations to serve students and families in their communities. They have earned the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators, co-workers and parents.

The following are this year’s finalists from our area:

Michelle Clark Clark is a special education aide at Harrisville Elementary School in Ritchie County, West Virginia. Colleagues of Clark attest to her willingness to go above and beyond for each student, parent, and staff member of the Harrisville Elementary community. She is considered an asset to Ritchie County Schools since joining 11 years ago. Clark firmly believes her students deserve every opportunity to reach their fullest academic potential, and she considers it an honor to assist students in accessing those opportunities.

Jessica Grose Grose is a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County, West Virginia. According to her colleagues, Grose is a great team player who will step up wherever she is needed. During her 11 years of service, Grose has made lasting connections with the students. She makes every student feel important through her positive attitude, and genuineness.

Glenna Johnston Johnston is a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Peterson-Central Elementary School in Lewis County, West Virginia. Johnston is known to display a positive attitude and work tirelessly with her coworkers to organize, implement, and deliver quality instruction to Peterson-Central students. She is known for her solution-oriented mindset and dependability.



The following are the seven other finalists from across the state:

Susan Clark - Receptionist - Warm Springs Middle School in Morgan County

Jeff Coleman - Head of Maintenance - John Marshall High School in Marshall County

Marketta Crum - Secretary - Beale Elementary School in Mason County

Wendy Dodson - Secretary - Jefferson County Schools in Jefferson County

Melissa Fuller - Preschool Aide - Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School in Wyoming County

Kaare Mejias - Finance Secretary - Martinsburg North Middle School in Berkeley County

Hannah Rexrode - School Bus Operator for Mineral County Schools

