Best Virginia bests Virginia Dream, advances to play Herd That

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 Best Virginia took a minute to get their footing against No. 8 Virginia Dream on Sunday night, but once they came back from the break, it was gold and blue all the way.

Kevin Jones lead the way in scoring with 18 points, in route to a 75-45 victory.

The team advances to play a long awaited TBT game, Best Virginia vs. Herd That, this Tues. at 8 p.m. in the semifinals of the West Virginia Regional.

