Bridgeport replacing sewer equipment to prevent smell on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction will soon be taking place on Bridgeport’s sewer treatment facility.

Traffic isn’t the worst thing that stinks on this stretch of I-79.

If you’ve driven around exit 121 and 119, you might’ve caught a whiff of something not so pleasant.

But city officials are saying big changes are coming to the nearby sewer treatment plant to help.

Superintendent of Utilities Jared Cummons says they’ve been dealing with complaints for years.

“Our current facility is 100 percent exposed,” said Cummons. “It’s a never-ending complaint but you know we’ve done the best we can to this point with what we have and now we’re looking at the next step to resolve that issue.”

Most of the facility is visible from the highway, but now a key piece of machinery that handles raw sewage will be moved about a hundred yards away from the highway.

The top of that machine, called a “headwork,” will now be encased in brick.

Cummons says from there, they’ll filter the air.

“It will actively filter the air in the building and clean it before it gets discharged, so it keeps the odor out because everything’s inside so the air that’s being pumped out of the building will have already been filtered,” said Cummons.

Cummons says the facility is also moving its lift station further downstream away from Lodgeville Road.

He says these two machines are the worst offenders.

“You’re looking at the two closest points to major roadways is my lift station and head works that both contain nothing but raw sewer... So by upgrading those and moving those away we’re trying to kill two birds with one stone... Benefit our process but also controlling the odors for residents,” said Cummons.

Cummons says the project is going out to bid this fall and construction should begin in early spring.

He estimates the project will take 6-9 months to complete and will not disrupt sewer operations for customers.

