Eric Lynn Simmons, age 65, passed away on Saturday July 23,2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on February 20, 1957, the son of the late Thomas Edward Simmons and Emogene Thomas Simmons. He is survived by his loving wife of over 36 years, Pamela Riffle Simmons; one daughter, Erica Lynn Simmons of Morgantown; one son, Roderick (Rick) Cox and his wife Wendy of Clarksburg; three sisters, Antionette Dowdell and her husband Gerald of Alexandria, VA, Roxana Shields of Clarksburg, and Kate Elizabeth Simmons of Newark, Ohio; two beloved grandchildren, Sierra and Alexa Cox; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School and a United States Army Veteran. He was a former member of the Beulah Lodge #15, Prince Hall F.&A.M. and was retired from Dominion Hope Gas Company with over 30 years of service. Eric had an infectious laugh that always brought a smile to everyone. He was a very kind and generous man and would help anyone that he could. The joys of his life were spending time with his grandbabies and family meant everything to him. He was a devoted member of Duff Street United Methodist Church. Private funeral services will be conducted with Reverend Brian Sedars officiating. Interment will take place at the WV National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Duff Street United Methodist Church “Building Fund” at 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

