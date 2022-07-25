Glenville State football player charged with extortion

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Glenville State University football player was charged after officers said he threatened to distribute sexually explicit photos of a woman, according to state police.

Troopers met with the victim at the WVSP Sutton Detachment in May in reference to a harassment complaint involving 22-year-old Seth Arnold, of Burnsville, according to a criminal complaint.

She allegedly told troopers Arnold threatened to release and distribute sexually explicit photos of her unless she “answered questions and did what he wanted” in October 2021.

Troopers said the victim provided screenshots of conversations with Arnold threatening to distribute the sexually explicit photos “all over West Virginia” if she did not do what he wanted.

Arnold has been charged with extortion. He is currently out on bond.

Arnold is listed as a linebacker on Glenville State’s 2021 football roster.

5 News reached out to Glenville State University for comment but has not received a response as of this article’s publication.

