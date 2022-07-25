Isaac “Herb” Hawkins Isaac Herbert Hawkins, 88, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Fairmont on August 29, 1933, a son of the late Isaac “Jack” and Kathleen Nallon Hawkins. Herb graduated from East Fairmont Hight School and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked in the Central Supply Shop for Consol. He was the owner operator of Hawkins Sinclair Gas Station and Wrecker Service. He was also owner of B&H Contracting Company. Herb was a dedicated member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and a Mason at Acacia Lodge #157. He helped initiate and develop the REAP program in West Virginia with A. J. Manchin, which cleaned up West Virginia from junk cars and illegal dumping and littering. He loved his family and loved watching them race and was a big part of Hawkins Racing. He is survived by his son Michael “Mike” Hawkins and his wife Susan of Fairmont; two daughters Kellie Morgan and her husband Marty of Fairmont, and Heather Rogers and her husband Kenny; one sister Sue Cooper and her husband Ron of Hubbard, Ohio; one brother-in-law David Haines and his wife Karen of Fairmont; seven special grandchildren Jared Hawkins and his wife Megan, Jacob Hawkins and his wife Emily, Lauren Morgan, Hunter Morgan and his wife Sloan, Skyler Morgan, Joel Rogers and Hope Rogers; four special great grandchildren Haven Hawkins, Saxton Opas, Bodie Hawkins, and Callum Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Patricia “Pattie” Hawkins; and two brothers Tracy Lee Hawkins and Mark Lynn Hawkins. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Honey Bags at 20 Grace Valley Drive, Fairmont WV 26554, and More Grace Outreach at: P.O Box 18 Kingmont WV 26578. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veteran’s Honor Guard and assisted by the U.S. Army. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

