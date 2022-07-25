Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a hot weekend, a cold front is pushing towards the East Coast today, bringing scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms into West Virginia today. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms pushing into NCWV. These rain chances last into the mid-evening hours, and by the time they leave, we’ll likely see a total of 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain across parts of our region. This could affect your commute even if only a little bit, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight, skies will be cloudy, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy once again, and scattered showers and thunderstorms push in during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain could move into the central counties of West Virginia, but our region could still see at least 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain depending on where the system moves in. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s due to the rain. Rain chances continue towards the latter half of the week, as a front continues lingering in our region, producing the instability needed for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Depending on where these showers and thunderstorms push through, a few areas could see flash flooding, so we are watching carefully. It’s not until after Friday that a high-pressure system brings stable conditions and clearing skies to West Virginia. All the while, temperatures stay in the low-80s for the next few days, which is a couple degrees below-average. In short, the last workweek of July will be rainy, with average temperatures.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the morning and afternoon hours. We’ll likely see around 0.5″ of rain in some areas, depending on where thunderstorms push through. So expect some rain today. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, and winds coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, much cooler and more within the average range compared to yesterday. Overall, expect a seasonable, rainy day. High: 83.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, but most of our area will be dry. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night. Low: 68.

Tuesday: Skies will cloudy tomorrow afternoon, with rain showers pushing into our area throughout the late-morning to mid-evening hours. So expect rain in the area at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s, much cooler than average. Overall, expect a mild, rainy afternoon. High: 75.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. So expect some rain at times. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, a few degrees below-average. Overall, expect a mild, rainy afternoon. High: 82.

