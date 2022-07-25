Justice asks Legislature to clarify abortion laws in Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Monday amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session to include an additional item for consideration.

The additional item asks the Legislature “To clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this State more certainty in the application of such laws.”

“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a Special Session once I heard from our Legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Gov. Justice said. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”

The Special Session commenced at noon on Monday.

The Special Session was initially called last week to consider a proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by an aggregate of 10%.

The West Virginia Democratic Party says the move caught legislators by surprise.

Democratic Chair Mike Pushkin says this could be a bargaining chip to pass a tax cut.

It looks like Governor Justice is using abortion and reproductive health care as a bargaining chip just to pass his version of a tax cut. West Virginians deserve better than this.

Democratic Vice-Chair Danielle Walker says this could be a huge step backward for reproductive health care in West Virginia.

Apparently Governor Justice couldn’t get his backroom tax cut deal done without a deal guaranteeing a return to backroom abortions. I fear this will be a huge step backward for reproductive health care for West Virginians.

