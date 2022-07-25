Advertisement

Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 25th, 2022

A wet and mild week ahead!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! We made it through that hot weekend, and now we have a week of mild weather ahead of us. The reason for the change? Well, you saw the reason earlier today, the showers and wind that pushed through was a cold front. The front brought some of us anywhere from 1-2+” of rain today. This front, though, isn’t going to go very far. Through the week it will move back and forth across our area. This means that we’ll see off and on showers and thunderstorms all week, as well as milder temperatures. Tomorrow morning will be a foggy one thanks to all the rain we got today, and then expect to see a cloudy and wet rest of your Tuesday. For the rest of the week, as I mentioned before, it will be off and on precipitation. By the end of the week some of us, particularly down to the south could get over 3″ of rain. But the good news is that it is falling over a period of time, which reduces the risk of flooding. Temperatures for the week will be anywhere between 5-8 degrees below average, which is a nice treat for the middle of the summer. At this point, Saturday is looking to be one of the drier days of the week with more showers coming on Sunday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with fog forming: Low: 67

Tuesday: AM fog then showers: High 75

Wednesday: Stormy: High 81

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 79

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
West Virginia OVAC Team
Ohio defeats West Virginia in OVAC All-Star game
Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged

Latest News

Expected highs for today, July 25, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 25, 2022
rain next 5 days
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 24, 2022
heat advisory
Heat Advisory in effect for portions of NCWV
highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | July 23, 2022