Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 25th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! We made it through that hot weekend, and now we have a week of mild weather ahead of us. The reason for the change? Well, you saw the reason earlier today, the showers and wind that pushed through was a cold front. The front brought some of us anywhere from 1-2+” of rain today. This front, though, isn’t going to go very far. Through the week it will move back and forth across our area. This means that we’ll see off and on showers and thunderstorms all week, as well as milder temperatures. Tomorrow morning will be a foggy one thanks to all the rain we got today, and then expect to see a cloudy and wet rest of your Tuesday. For the rest of the week, as I mentioned before, it will be off and on precipitation. By the end of the week some of us, particularly down to the south could get over 3″ of rain. But the good news is that it is falling over a period of time, which reduces the risk of flooding. Temperatures for the week will be anywhere between 5-8 degrees below average, which is a nice treat for the middle of the summer. At this point, Saturday is looking to be one of the drier days of the week with more showers coming on Sunday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with fog forming: Low: 67

Tuesday: AM fog then showers: High 75

Wednesday: Stormy: High 81

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 79

