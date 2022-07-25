Legion Baseball State Championship begins Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Local teams competing include Bridgeport Post 68, Buckhannon Post 7 and Morgantown Post 2. Buckhannon and Morgantown will take each other on in the first round on Tuesday at 7:30 P.M.With a double elimination bracket, the teams will play up to 11 games to decide a winner on July 29th.

