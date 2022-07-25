Advertisement

Legion Baseball State Championship begins Tuesday

Bridgeport Post 68, Buckhannon Post 7 and Morgantown Post 2 will be in action
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Local teams competing include Bridgeport Post 68, Buckhannon Post 7 and Morgantown Post 2. Buckhannon and Morgantown will take each other on in the first round on Tuesday at 7:30 P.M.With a double elimination bracket, the teams will play up to 11 games to decide a winner on July 29th.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
West Virginia OVAC Team
Ohio defeats West Virginia in OVAC All-Star game
Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged

Latest News

Victor Scott II
WVU’s Victor Scott II agrees to contract with St. Louis Cardinals
WVU Women's Soccer Camp
WVU women’s soccer and Diversified Energy host youth soccer camp
Best Virginia best Virginia Dream
Best Virginia bests Virginia Dream, advances to play Herd That
Best Virginia TBT preview
Best Virginia TBT preview ahead of tip-off