Leona Ann Puskas, of Grant Town, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Jesse F. King and Rosie Kolvek. Leona was a loving wife, devoted mother, and gourmet cook. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church; Grant Town, WV where she was Minister of the Cup. Later attending St. Peter the Fishermen Catholic Church, Fairmont, WV. She loved her beautiful home, her country, she loved the state of WV, and she enjoyed living in the town of Grant Town. She never met a stranger, she was always humble and kind, and was able to find something good in everyone she met. She lived her life with strength and courage, especially after the loss of both her sons, she fought through tears, and still found joy with the help of the Lord. Leona is survived by her daughter; Kathy Ann Puskas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur (Sonny) “AP” Puskas, her sons: Stephen F. Puskas, and Arthur Lee Puskas, sister; Jenny Heard (Fred), Pola Honce (Joe), brother; Jess King (Jean) Now all her friends are in their Golden Years; life long friends that she cherished and loved: Ging Straight, Judy Retton, Jo Pitrolo: new friends she met at New Image Salon; they met every Thursday, they would laugh, trade recipes, talk of old days, and sometimes cry. Especially her hair dresser Joni Opyoke; her friend, her mentor, and her husband Rick. Lawn Maintenance Crew (Floyd Lawn Care), mom called them her boys; Michael and Cameron. Danny Biafore and his crew; mom looked so forward to seeing them and could remember most of their names. The last 2 months of mom’s life was filled with pain and tears. I would initially like to thank WVU Fairmont Medical Center for care giving and kindness, the security guards for helping get mom into the hospital. WVU Hospice; 7 West and nurses and doctor where my mother spent last week of her life. They assured me mother felt no pain, and all she wanted to do is close her eyes and go to sleep. I also must thank hospice homecare nurses that visited twice a week, and her favorite angel was Kayla Hess. Thank you to Brian and Dustin; for constant care. Want to thank the Domico Family, especially Tom who made many visits for whatever reason I requested. MOM thanks for always being there, for what you’ve done, and all that you were. Love Kathy Ann and Gita. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 3 p.m. until 7p.m. Vigil rites will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. performed by Father Joseph Konikattil. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 1100 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil as Celebrant. Committal will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at domicofh.com.

