Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Oakland, Maryland man was arrested and charged on Monday in connection to a 2020 murder in Preston County.

In Oct. 2020, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office received a missing persons complaint regarding the disappearance of Todd Saunders. Saunders’ body was reportedly found in Nov.

Investigators said Saunders had been living with Andrew Prudnick and his girlfriend. Prudnick was found guilty in the first-degree murder of his girlfriend’s cousin in May 2022.

Following Prudnick’s conviction, his girlfriend was offered an immunity agreement by the State of West Virginia for cooperation in Saunders’ death. Officials said she told officers 36-year-old Thomas Dunbar, of Oakland, Maryland, was made aware of the murder within a week of the incident.

During the investigation, Dunbar allegedly told law enforcement several times he did not have any knowledge of the murder.

However, Dunbar eventually “confessed that he lied to police during the investigation” and reported Prudnick told him he murdered Saunders and placed his body in a pond, according to the PCSO.

Dunbar was arrested on Monday by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant obtained by the PCSO for concealment of a deceased human body.

Dunbar is currently incarcerated at the Garrett County Jail awaiting extradition to West Virginia.

Authorities say concealment of a deceased human body is punishable by a prison sentence of one to five years and a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

Prudnick, who is currently in jail, could face additional charges.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Captain T. N. Tichnell with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611.

