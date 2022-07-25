Patricia Ann “Trish” Martin Scalise, 66, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Morgantown, WV, on February 10, 1956, a daughter of the late Lewis Vere and Dorothy Jane Tilson Martin. She was married on June 24, 1975, to her husband of 47 years, Patrick David “Patsy” Scalise, who resides at their home in Bridgeport. Mrs. Scalise is survived by her children, Scott Lewis Scalise and wife Rachelle Scalise of Bridgeport, WV, and Patrick Scalise Jr. and Mary Beth Saunders of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, Satira Sierra Roda and husband Richard, and Delainee Jane Scalise; and great grandchild, Murrough Roda. She also leaves behind three brothers, Patrick Martin of Bridgeport, Tim Martin and wife Lisa Martin of Fairmont, and William Martin of Morgantown; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and her two dogs, Emma and Gia. Trish was a graduate of Bridgeport High School Class of 1974. She previously worked for Tetrick and Bartlett Company as a bookkeeper with 28 years of service and was a clerk for Walmart. She enjoyed reading, but above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. There will be a private family viewing at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home. Honoring Mrs. Scalise’s wishes she will be cremated following the viewing. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

