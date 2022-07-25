Advertisement

Senator Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced Monday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchin released the following statement following the diagnosis:

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.

