Senator Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced Monday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchin released the following statement following the diagnosis:

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.

