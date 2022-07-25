WVU women’s soccer and Diversified Energy host youth soccer camp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer teamed up with Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy to sponsor a free youth soccer camp at Bridgeport. Dozens of kids were able to learn the game and meet role models that will last a lifetime. Sometimes, all you need is a soccer ball and a couple of nets to find someone to look up to.

“I can remember when I was younger and playing. It was very important to have girls that you looked up to,” said Hannah Hutson. “Even in high school, coming out and teaching you and telling you that you can do it. It takes hard work. It takes a lot of dedication, but you’re able to achieve that.”

“It’s really cool to see them come out and work with these little girls because they’re not working with little girls every day. To see them be patient, and to see them teaching them well is really cool,” said Hutson. “It’s important that women support women, so to have these older women who are professionals come out to teach the younger generation is extremely valuable.”

With a free soccer camp open to all, some girls who normally wouldn’t get an opportunity to see their favorite athletes play get a chance to not only meet them, but learn from them as well.

“When I was younger playing, we didn’t have a lot of people to look up to,” said WVU women’s soccer sophomore Samone Knight. “Where I’m from, so I think it’s good that we have our soccer team coming out and helping the children play.”

Of course, for the players, this is a chance give back to the community. But it’s also more than that. It’s a chance to showcase what WVU women’s soccer takes to the field.

“It shows what West Virginia is really all about,” said WVU women’s soccer sophomore Aria Bilal. “We embody this every day in practice, encouraging each other. Now we can come out and do it for the local community.

With dozens of girls of all ages, ranging from those who are just learning to those who have grown up playing the game, one thing is for certain across the board: these are memories that will last a lifetime.

“Like this, times like this,” said Bilal as she was rushed by dozens of young players as they cheered for her. “This is what we do it for.”

