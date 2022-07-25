Advertisement

WVU’s Victor Scott II agrees to contract with St. Louis Cardinals

Scott was selected in the fifth round of the MLB draft
Victor Scott II
Victor Scott II(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Outfielder Victor Scott II has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. He will begin play in the minor league system for St. Louis.

Scott was a fifth-round pick in the MLB draft and finished last season with a batting average of .254.

He also tacked on 11 home runs and 75 RBI in his best season in the gold and blue.

For WVU, this means that two outfielders will be replaced in 2023 following the departure of Scott and TCU transfer Austin Davis.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
West Virginia OVAC Team
Ohio defeats West Virginia in OVAC All-Star game
Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged

Latest News

Legion Baseball
Legion Baseball State Championship begins Tuesday
WVU Women's Soccer Camp
WVU women’s soccer and Diversified Energy host youth soccer camp
Best Virginia best Virginia Dream
Best Virginia bests Virginia Dream, advances to play Herd That
Best Virginia TBT preview
Best Virginia TBT preview ahead of tip-off