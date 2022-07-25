WVU’s Victor Scott II agrees to contract with St. Louis Cardinals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Outfielder Victor Scott II has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. He will begin play in the minor league system for St. Louis.

Scott was a fifth-round pick in the MLB draft and finished last season with a batting average of .254.

He also tacked on 11 home runs and 75 RBI in his best season in the gold and blue.

For WVU, this means that two outfielders will be replaced in 2023 following the departure of Scott and TCU transfer Austin Davis.

