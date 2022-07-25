Advertisement

You can help choose the name of this zoo’s newborn rhino

A new baby rhino is seen at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland...
A new baby rhino is seen at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio zoo is asking for help naming one of its youngest residents, a female eastern black rhino calf.

Since July 9, when the adorable newborn made her grand debut at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the mother and baby have spent time bonding, according to a news release.

Zoo officials said there are three options for her name: Ali – meaning supreme, Anika – meaning sweet, or Dalia – meaning gentle. Each of the names are connected to the Eastern black rhino’s native regions in Africa, according to the zoo.

Make your pick: Ali, Anika or Dalia?

To cast your vote, you will need to make a donation supporting conservation efforts before midnight on Aug. 5, according to the release. The name chosen by the zoo will be the name with the highest total donation.

Zoo officials said eastern black rhinos are a critically endangered species, and there are fewer than 750 living in the wild.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
West Virginia OVAC Team
Ohio defeats West Virginia in OVAC All-Star game
Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
The train hit the back door on the driver’s side, barely missing the woman's door.
GRAPHIC: Police release footage of woman’s car getting hit by a train

Latest News

Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion
WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation
FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘devastating’ school abuses in Canada
Texas lawmakers urge Gov. Gregg Abbott to consider the situation at the border an "invasion,"...
Texas lawmakers push for "invasion" declaration