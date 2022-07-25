Youth Aviation Camp held at Pierpont Community and Technical College

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students from Harrison, Marion, and Taylor County visited the Pierpont Community and Technical College on Monday.

Students got to learn about airplanes, make models of planes, and even see them in person. The camp is for middle schoolers and runs until Thursday.

Instructor Nate Scott says there are other options besides a typical 4-year degree.

“A lot of it is to show the kids that a traditional 4-year degree isn’t the way you have to go. You can come to Pierpont. There are great opportunities. Work on things like the airplanes or pilot training and stuff like that.”

About 40 students attended the aviation camp.

