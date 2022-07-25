Advertisement

Youth Aviation Camp held at Pierpont Community and Technical College

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students from Harrison, Marion, and Taylor County visited the Pierpont Community and Technical College on Monday.

Students got to learn about airplanes, make models of planes, and even see them in person. The camp is for middle schoolers and runs until Thursday.

Instructor Nate Scott says there are other options besides a typical 4-year degree.

“A lot of it is to show the kids that a traditional 4-year degree isn’t the way you have to go. You can come to Pierpont. There are great opportunities. Work on things like the airplanes or pilot training and stuff like that.”

About 40 students attended the aviation camp.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
West Virginia OVAC Team
Ohio defeats West Virginia in OVAC All-Star game
Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
Police confirm identity of man killed in motorcycle crash as father of 5
Photo of the traffic backup after a pursuit on I-79 ended in a crash in Lewis County.
Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged

Latest News

Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County
Glenville State football player charged with extortion
Justice asks Legislature to clarify abortion laws in Special Session
Youth Aviation Camp held at Pierpont Community and Technical College
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, July 25