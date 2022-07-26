Advertisement

Accident blocks Bridgeport intersection on Rt. 50

Crash on Rt. 50 an Rt. 76
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A two-vehicle accident brought traffic to a standstill at the intersection of Rt. 50 and Rt. 67 just after 8 p.m.

The vehicles collided at 8:10, leaving one person injured, according to Harrison County Emergency Services.

A 5 News reporter on the scene says traffic is backed up, and is moving slowly.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

