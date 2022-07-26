Best Virginia vs. Herd That preview

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia and Herd That are facing off this evening in the second round of The Basketball Tournament. The game marks the first time the two alumni teams have faced each other, and has been named the biggest state rival game in TBT history.

No. 1 Best Virginia secured a 30-point win over No 8 Virginia Dream on Sunday night to land them against No. 4 Herd That. BV came out a little slow in the first round, unable to take the lead until the end of the first quarter, but once the team settled in and felt a comfort level with each other’s gameplay, they were off to the races, taking home the 75-45 win.

Herd That’s contest was a bit closer, a 77-71 win landed them in the state rival game that we’ve been waiting for.

The Marshall alum shot nearly 50% from the floor, compared to Best Virginia’s just over 40%. Virginia Dream only shot a mere 26% against Best Virginia.

WVU and Marshall have faced each other 45 times on the court, the last time in March 2018. The last time the Thundering Herd were able to clinch a win was back when John Flowers and Kevin Jones were on the time, so tonight could be a redemption game for the two.

Just as Best Virginia Head Coach James Long stated on Sunday, this game is good for the state, good for the city, and makes them feel like they are back playing in their college days.

The winner of tonight’s matchup will advance to the Championship Round of the West Virginia Regional, in hopes of punching their ticket to Dayton, OH, where the final three games of TBT take place.

