Crews prepare for potential flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With rain in the forecast for the next few days, it’s important for people to stay safe. Crews from all over the area are preparing for potential flooding.

We talked to one fire department about how they prepare for these types of situations.

Captain of Clarksburg Fire Department Stephen McIntire says they make sure all their equipment is ready to go in case of flooding.

“We look at our boats. In fact, we just finished our boat training making sure the engines are running. That the boats are inflated and ready to go in case of water rescue is needed,” said McIntire.

The biggest problems crews see aren’t in the outdoors. They’re in your own home.

“Problems that we see are clogged drains. Whether it’s in your house or outside your residents, the best advice I could give is before the rain starts to go down in your basement, find your drain. Make sure nothing is getting in its way, so that way if water does get in your basement it drains rather quickly,” said McIntire.

If you are driving and you see high water, there’s one message McIntire says he can not stress enough.

“Definitely first and foremost turn around and don’t drown. Do not drive into standing water. You just don’t know what is underneath there. We as a fire department don’t drive into standing water because the roadway can be washed out and put your car into that and it could become a rescue situation instead of you just driving across the road,” said McIntire.

Officials recommend if you don’t have to go anywhere just stay at home.

