Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to WV, dropping over 1″ of rain in a few places. The same front will linger today, bringing another round of rain to the Mountain State. Today, a steady rain pushes in after 10 AM and lasts throughout the afternoon. Most of the rain will likely push through Central West Virginia, with the southern counties of NCWV seeing the most rain. Still, any downpours will impact your commute at times. By the time the rain leaves tonight, we’ll likely see about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-70s, about 5-10 degrees cooler-than-normal. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, and dense fog will form in some areas. But we should remain dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Tomorrow, scattered showers push in during mid-morning. Then during mid-afternoon, more scattered showers and thunderstorms push in, bringing downpours at times. A few could contain gusty winds as well. So the Storm Prediction Center has all of West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there is a small chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm. We’ll likely see another 0.5″ of rain in some areas by Wednesday night. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the seasonably mild low-80s. More rain showers and thunderstorm chances then continue into Thursday and Friday, as the cold front lingers in our region. So expect some more downpours at times. Depending on where the repeated rounds of rain push through, we could see isolated flooding in some areas, so we are watching carefully. Then on Friday evening, a high-pressure system pushes the rain south, drying us out leading to cloudy, quiet conditions on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms then return next week, as another front lifts in. Temperatures will be in the low-80s in the meantime. In short, most of this week will be cloudy, with showers and storms, and temperatures will be mild.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, and widespread rain pushes into central WV around 9 AM. By midday, the rain moves into the southern counties of NCWV, before pushing eastward by 5 PM. We’ll likely see between 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in the southern counties of NCWV. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, well below-average for late-July. Overall, expect a mild, dreary afternoon. High: 76.

Tonight: A couple of showers are possible, but otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy but quiet. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be dreary and warm. Low: 68.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing into our area throughout the day. Some of them could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, which could cause problems, so we are watching carefully. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, a couple of degrees below-average. Overall, tomorrow will be stormy and seasonably mild. High: 80.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing into our area. A few could produce strong downpours, which could cause problems. Besides that, winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the low-80s. Overall, expect a stormy, mild afternoon. High: 82.

