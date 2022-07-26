Kingwood man accused of robbing woman in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man was charged after officers said he stole a woman’s purse over the weekend in Morgantown.

Officers were dispatched on Saturday, July 23rd for a reported petit larceny on Willey Street, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim allegedly told officers a man, later identified as 30-year-old William Shaffer, wrapped her arm around a telephone pole and stole her purse off of her shoulder. She later told officers she believed Shaffer would “hurt her” and “beat her up” if he did not get the purse off of her shoulder.

Court documents say the victim recovered Shaffer’s wallet after he ran away with the purse toward Price Street.

When officers detained Shaffer on Price Street, he reportedly told them he “did not take the purse or know where it was” and was released.

Shortly after releasing Shaffer, officers said they found the purse which had been thrown over a wall on the same street Shaffer had been detained on.

After finding the purse, officers found Shaffer on North High Street and placed him under arrest.

Shaffer has been charged with second-degree robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

