Advertisement

Lawmakers speak on proposed W.Va. abortion ban

A public hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Charleston.
A public hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Charleston.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. state legislators on both sides of the aisle on Tuesday said they expect an abortion ban to eventually become law in the state. The version currently making its way through the House of Delegates includes exceptions for a non-viable fetus, ectopic pregnancy and medical emergencies.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice previously called on lawmakers to “modernize” the state’s ban on abortion, which was adopted before the initial 1976 Roe V. Wade Supreme Court ruling, and was never repealed.

“We don’t need, in any way, to think of anything other than doing what’s right for the unborn,” said Justice.

Democrats in the statehouse said the new version doesn’t look so new to them.

“It has not been modernized,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County. “It’s basically what we’ve had on the books since the 1800s.

Baldwin conceded his party is running out of options to stop the passage of an abortion ban, and added “We have been working around the clock this week, coming up with amendments to make it more reasonable.”

For Republican Sen. Jack Woodrum of Summers County however, he said he’d like to see a bill with no added exceptions make it to the senate.

“I think it’s going to pass regardless,” said Woodrum. “It’s just a matter of the language in the bill.”

Lawmakers are set to hear from West Virginians in a public hearing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks pulls out of Morgantown development amid protests
Brian Cummings
Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in Morgantown
Glenn Casteel
Preston County man charged with insurance fraud
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness
State of Preparedness declared for entire state ahead of potential flooding
William Shaffer
Kingwood man accused of robbing woman in Morgantown

Latest News

House fire in Clarksburg
Crews respond to explosion, house fire in Clarksburg
Michael Herman
Man accused of making threats aimed at elected officials on Twitter
legion tournament clip
Best Virginia Herd That Highlights
Best Virginia Herd That Highlights
Morgantown National Organization for Women encourage residents to attend abortion ban public hearing