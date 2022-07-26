Advertisement

Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in Morgantown

Brian Cummings
Brian Cummings(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he attempted to kidnap a child in Morgantown.

Officers responded to a call of a reported kidnapping at a business on University Avenue in Morgantown on July 23, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they spoke to a woman who said a man, later identified as 34-year-old Brian Cummings, of Granville, “came up and attempted to grab her son and pull him away from her by grabbing his arm and pulling” him.

The woman reportedly told officers she was able to keep her son away from Cummings who was chased off by security and a manager at the business.

The report says officers received a photo from video surveillance at the business and were able to identify him as Cummings. He was later placed into custody by officers.

Cummings has been charged with attempted kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
Glenville State football player charged with extortion
Crash on Rt. 50 an Rt. 76
1 person injured in accident on Rt. 50 in Bridgeport
Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say

Latest News

After ruling, W.Va. lawmakers advance criminal abortion ban
A physician or licensed medical care provider would face felony charges of 3-10 years in...
Proposed bill outlaws abortions in W.Va. with exceptions
Salem residents are unhappy with the way the city is being run.
Salem residents pack city council meeting to share concerns
Crash on Rt. 50 an Rt. 76
1 person injured in accident on Rt. 50 in Bridgeport