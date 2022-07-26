Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he attempted to kidnap a child in Morgantown.

Officers responded to a call of a reported kidnapping at a business on University Avenue in Morgantown on July 23, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they spoke to a woman who said a man, later identified as 34-year-old Brian Cummings, of Granville, “came up and attempted to grab her son and pull him away from her by grabbing his arm and pulling” him.

The woman reportedly told officers she was able to keep her son away from Cummings who was chased off by security and a manager at the business.

The report says officers received a photo from video surveillance at the business and were able to identify him as Cummings. He was later placed into custody by officers.

Cummings has been charged with attempted kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

