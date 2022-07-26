Pamela Kay Conner, 62, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her two sons and sister. She was born in Buchannon a daughter of the late Nelson Talbott and Iris West Thompson. She was a dedicated member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a member of the active relief society which did community outreach. Pamela was a dedicated volunteer who was always looking to help other people. She was active with her sons in the Boy Scouts of America. She also enjoyed cooking and crafts. She most enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons Jason Conner and Matthew Conner; one brother Roger Talbott; three sisters Deborah Doherty, Kim Talbott, and Kathy Ball; one beloved grandchild Seneca Kay Conner; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Christopher Evan Conner and one sister Nancy Talbott. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Samuel Linn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

