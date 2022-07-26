POLICE: Child hospitalized for ingesting drugs, woman charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged in Marion County after officers said a child in her care ingested drugs and had to be hospitalized.

39-year-old Shintell Elvery was watching a child on June 1st when the child fell ill, according to a criminal complaint.

Medical examination revealed the child “had ingested amphetamines” and was hospitalized for two days as a result, officers said.

Court documents said a search of the area where the child was revealed evidence of drug use.

Elvery has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,012 bond.

