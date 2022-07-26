Advertisement

Preston County man charged with insurance fraud

Glenn Casteel
Glenn Casteel(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged with insurance fraud after officers said he falsely reported his house being broken into and multiple items being stolen.

61-year-old Glenn Casteel reported to State Police and an insurance agency that his home was broken into and multiple items were stolen in October 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Casteel allegedly filed an insurance claim that reported the stolen items, including four firearms.

Two of the guns were found at a pawn shop in July 2021, and two others were found during a home check in July 2022. Officers said all of the guns found matched the description listed on the insurance claim.

Casteel has been charged with insurance fraud. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
Glenville State football player charged with extortion
Crash on Rt. 50 an Rt. 76
1 person injured in accident on Rt. 50 in Bridgeport
Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say

Latest News

William Shaffer
Kingwood man accused of robbing woman in Morgantown
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
AG Morrisey files appeal from injunction against Hope Scholarship
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness
State of Preparedness declared for entire state ahead of potential flooding
COVID-19 patient leaves Ruby Memorial Hospital for rehab after he received a different type of...
Ruby Memorial named number 1 hospital in WV