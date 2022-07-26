Preston County man charged with insurance fraud

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged with insurance fraud after officers said he falsely reported his house being broken into and multiple items being stolen.

61-year-old Glenn Casteel reported to State Police and an insurance agency that his home was broken into and multiple items were stolen in October 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Casteel allegedly filed an insurance claim that reported the stolen items, including four firearms.

Two of the guns were found at a pawn shop in July 2021, and two others were found during a home check in July 2022. Officers said all of the guns found matched the description listed on the insurance claim.

Casteel has been charged with insurance fraud. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

