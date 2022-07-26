Ruby Memorial named number 1 hospital in WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ruby Memorial Hospital has once again been named the number one hospital in West Virginia, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings.

Nine WVU Medicine hospitals were recognized as “High Performing,” including Ruby Memorial.

“We are thrilled to have J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital recognized as the top hospital in the state. Ruby is the academic medical center of the state’s land-grant university, and this is proof that we are fulfilling our charge to provide world-class healthcare to all of the citizens of West Virginia,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said.

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.

In the Specialties category, Ruby Memorial was recognized as High Performing in Cancer, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and Lung Surgery, and Urology.

In the Procedures and Conditions category, the following WVU Medicine hospitals were recognized as High Performing:

Berkeley Medical Center – COPD and Stroke

Camden Clark Medical Center – Acute Kidney Failure, COPD, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Stroke, and Uterine Cancer Surgery

Garrett Regional Medical Center – Hip Fracture

Jefferson Medical Center – Hip Fracture

Ruby Memorial Hospital – Acute Kidney Failure, Aortic Valve Surgery, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, and Stroke

Thomas Memorial Hospital (managed) – COPD

Uniontown Hospital – COPD and Stroke

United Hospital Center – COPD, Heart Attack, and Heart Failure

Wheeling Hospital – Acute Kidney Failure, COPD, and Stroke

