Salem residents pack city council meeting to share concerns

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents packed the Salem city council meeting to share their concerns about the way the city was being run.

A long-time member of the community, Geoffrey Steele said that residents had felt unsettled about the city for quite some time.

“There were a lot of things that we were asking for a lot of time. We never get the actual answers to, and we’re kind of tired of waiting for these answers to come, and they never do,” he explained.

Steele added that one thing that bothered the community was they submitted a petition with 1,300 signatures asking to save a historical building, and he felt that it wasn’t taken into consideration by the council.

Another community member, Don Myers, explained that an Initiative, Referendum, and Recall was submitted asking for a special election, and residents got denied.

Myers told 5 News he filed the paperwork regarding this issue and had sent it to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.

Steele added this seemed like their only choice.

“We were denied that right, and there was a certain time period it needed to be done in. Unfortunately, that time period passed,” He said

During the public comment period of the meeting, where residents were invited to share their thoughts, controversy ensued between a council member and Myers.

This resulted in the police officer at the meeting asking the council member to sit down.

There were no other comments made regarding the disagreement. After the public comment period the council went into executive session.

