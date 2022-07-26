Scout Troop 40 recognizes 4 Eagle Scouts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four young men from troop 40 made it to the top of the mountain.

Yesterday, they were honored with the title of eagle scouts at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. They were joined by friends and family who they thanked for helping them make it on their journey.

Carter Wright, James Besten, Alex Looman, and Brady Hosaflook finally took their oath as Eagle Scouts after many years together.

“It felt kinda like time stopped for a minute like it just kinda came flooding in that this iss the top,” said Hosaflook.

“It feels like you’re finally getting that moment where you realize it all worked out it all paid off and you’re at the end of the road and all you can do from here is keep the mentality,” said Looman.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement a scout can attain and requires a community project and certainly a lot of merit badges -- 21 to be exact. Congratulations!

