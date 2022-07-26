Second probable case of Monkeypox identified in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The second probable case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

Yesterday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department tested an individual with probable Monkeypox, said Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Out of respect for patient privacy, no additional information will be released.

The Bureau of Public Health and the Health Department are working to identify more individuals who might be at risk.

“I just want to remind everyone that the threat to West Virginians from Monkeypox is low,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, “There is a vaccine that is available; however, it is in short supply at this time. Those vaccines are available for anyone who is a close contact of a positive Monkeypox case.”

The first probable case of Monkeypox in West Virginia was reported earlier this month.

For West Virginia residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

