Semi overturns in Lewis County, closes southbound lanes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Both lanes of I-79 southbound in Lewis County are blocked after a semi truck overturned.
The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near mile marker 86, according to the Lewis County 911 Center.
There is no word on any injuries, officials said.
State Police are investigating the accident.
As of 4:35 p.m., both lanes of I-79 southbound where the accident happened are closed.
