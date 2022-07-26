Semi overturns in Lewis County, closes southbound lanes

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Both lanes of I-79 southbound in Lewis County are blocked after a semi truck overturned.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near mile marker 86, according to the Lewis County 911 Center.

There is no word on any injuries, officials said.

State Police are investigating the accident.

As of 4:35 p.m., both lanes of I-79 southbound where the accident happened are closed.

