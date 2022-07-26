Advertisement

State of Preparedness declared for entire state ahead of potential flooding

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week.

The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.

As part of this State of Preparedness declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, organize appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergency that may develop, and facilitate the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Click here to view the State of Preparedness declaration.

