West Virginia Corrections Commissioner resigns


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, announced the resignation of the state’s Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen on Tuesday.

Prior to serving in corrections, Jividen was a career federal prosecutor who was appointed to the role in January of 2018.

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Justice announced that her resignation will take effect on August 4, 2022.

“We thank her for all the work she did. She did incredible work helping inmates recovering from drug addiction to working hard to reduce repeat offenders and provide medical care for those inmates. A lot of great work Betsy, we’ll miss you,” said Gov. Justice.

Jividen’s service as a federal prosecutor stretches back four decades. She was sworn in as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 1980, the first woman to be named to that position in the Northern District of West Virginia. Having handled all manner of civil and criminal cases, she served as Civil Chief, Senior Litigation Counsel, and two terms as acting and interim U.S. Attorney. She was named First Assistant United States Attorney by three different U.S. Attorneys.

Jividen served as acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia during most of 2017, until U.S. Attorney William J. Powell was sworn in on Oct. 13 following his appointment by President Trump and confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

