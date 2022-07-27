Advertisement

Best Virginia defeats Herd That 89-79 to advance to the TBT Regional Finals

BV will take on the 2 seed Bucketneers on Wednesday night
Best Virginia
Best Virginia(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In a matchup that many have been waiting years for, WVU alumni squad Best Virginia defeated Marshall alumni squad Herd That 89-79 to advance to the TBT Regional Finals.

In front of a 4500 person crowd, Kevin Jones once again led scoring for Best Virginia, putting up 17 points in the contest. For Marshall, Jon Elmore recorded a double double, scoring 16 points and dishing out 11 assists in the loss.

The Bucketneers, an ETSU alumni team, will be next in the path for Best Virginia en route of a potential $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-79
2 people transported to the hospital in I-79 motorcycle crash, one flown
Glenville State football player charged with extortion
Crash on Rt. 50 an Rt. 76
1 person injured in accident on Rt. 50 in Bridgeport
Starbucks pulls out of Morgantown development amid protests
Man charged in connection to 2020 murder in Preston County

Latest News

Best Virginia vs. Herd That Preview
Best Virginia vs. Herd That preview
Legion Baseball
Legion Baseball State Championship begins Tuesday
Victor Scott II
WVU’s Victor Scott II agrees to contract with St. Louis Cardinals
WVU Women's Soccer Camp
WVU women’s soccer and Diversified Energy host youth soccer camp