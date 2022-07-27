Advertisement

Born and Bred Concert Series Moves to Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Great music played by homegrown talent.”

That’s what Jason Young, the program manager at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, said people can expect to see at the “Born and Bred” concert series.

The series is new to Clarksburg this year.

Originating as a festival in Grafton, it shows off talent from all over West Virginia.

Young said brought the series to the Robinson Grand as a way to revamp it after the pandemic.

“The community has been asking us for more local talent on the stage,” said Young. “And I think ‘Born and Bred’ is a big answer to that. We are going to have local, regional and national talent all connected to the state of West Virginia on the stage multiple times throughout the year.”

The first show will be on October 8.

It will feature the bands Last Year’s Model and The New Relics, as well as artist Nick Davisson.

