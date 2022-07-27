Bridge Sports Complex announces fall programming

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex has released its fall programming as summer operations draw to a close.

This fall’s programs include:

Home school and after school programs

Swim lessons

Soccer and basketball adult leagues

Lil’ Trolls Multisport

Specialty training and development classes for select sports

Mountain State Storm club teams

Over 9,000 participants have enrolled in Bridge programming since June 2021, and with expanded youth programming options, that total is set to increase.

The heavily anticipated after school program will debut August 24th, the first day of school for Harrison County Schools. Available to students in grades K - 5, the program will provide homework help, a snack, and a variety of exciting physical or STEM activities.

Officials said at this time, transportation will only be provided from Johnson and Simpson schools in Bridgeport, but the goal is to expand bus service in the future.

Swim lessons will return to the Citynet Center in the near future. For members, group fitness schedules continue to be updated monthly.

Clip ‘n Climb will return to standard school year hours of operation on August 19th.

Registration is now open. Click here to view the programming guide to learn more or register for programming.

