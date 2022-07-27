Clarksburg man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle through 3 counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he stole a vehicle in Weston and fled through multiple counties.

Deputies with the Braxton County Sheriff’s Office saw a white Mercedes that had been stolen out of Weston and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle then fled North on US 19, and Lewis County officers were notified to respond to the Ireland area in an attempt to intercept the stolen vehicle.

Lewis County deputies set up a roadblock at the intersection of Rt. 19 and Rt. 4, but officials said the vehicle turned North onto Rt. 4 toward Rock Cave.

Upshur County Sheriff’s Units used stop sticks to puncture the two left-side tires on the vehicle.

The pursuit continued onto Rt. 20 South for approximately one mile where the suspect reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck an oncoming vehicle and the guardrail before coming to rest.

Officers said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Bills, of Clarksburg, refused to exit the vehicle when the taser was deployed.

Bills will be charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of stolen goods and fleeing while DUI, according to the UCSO.

The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and State Police responded to the pursuit.

