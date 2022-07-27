Contemporary Christian artist Michael W. Smith coming to the Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multi-platinum artist and bestselling author Michael W. Smith will be coming to the Robinson Grand in November as a part of The Waymaker Tour.

The Waymaker Tour is designed to bring the fan up close, providing a chance to experience Michael W. Smith in a way they never have before.

“The addition of Michael W. Smith to our fall line-up just adds to the awesome list of great, diverse acts that are coming to our Grand stage,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “Michael W. Smith is one of contemporary Christian’s biggest stars of all time.”

The show will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

“I am not surprised that Michael W. Smith is a great artist and a great person; he is a West Virginian after all,” said Young. “We hope some people from his hometown of Kenova make the trip to see him at the Robinson Grand.

Tickets for Michael W. Smith’s The Waymaker Tour featuring special guest Jon Riddick are on sale now and can be purchased here or at 855-773-6283.

