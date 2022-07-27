Crews respond to explosion, house fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an explosion and house fire Wednesday morning in Clarksburg.

The fire, on Stutler Kendall Rd., was called in to authorities just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said there have not been any reported injuries.

A camper reportedly exploded next to a home, officials on the scene tell 5 News.

It appears that someone was living in the camper at the time of the explosion, but the home appeared to be abandoned, officials said.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS and Sheriff’s Office and the Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville and West Milford Fire Departments.

A reporter says the scene has been cleared.

