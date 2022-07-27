Demolition of Eat ‘n Park building in Bridgeport begins

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Contractors have begun demolition of the former Eat ‘n Park building in Bridgeport in preparation for construction of the area’s newest restaurant.

“The demolition permit was filed in May (May 19), but there was a bit of delay,” said Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino on Monday. “Once the demolition is complete, then things really get interesting.”

The site will soon be home to the new Longhorn Steakhouse, and the company filed a $2.9 million permit for the new building situated on the corner of Route 50 and Lodgeville Road.

“We’re excited to see this,” said Marino. “We’ve been waiting for work to begin on this project once the Olive Garden opened.”

The reason for the connection is both restaurants are owned by the Darden Family of Restaurants.

The arrival of Longhorn is part of a massive flurry of activity in that area for Clarksburg. The Olive Garden also came with a $2.9 million permit, while a new Kroger, Hobby Lobby, and Michael’s bring the investment in that area to more than $20 million.

“It’s good for the city, the county, and the region,” said Marino. “This is an excellent restaurant, which I’ve eaten at in Morgantown. Now, you can stay local for it.”

Marino did not have a timeline for when the business would open. However, he said things progress quickly once the demolition is complete.

“We know they’re going to go fast. That is a terrific location that has a super high traffic count,” said Marino. “We hope they have a long and healthy stay in Clarksburg.”

Dereck Inc. is the general contractor.

