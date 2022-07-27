Advertisement

DOH holds hiring event in Preston County

If you are looking for a job the Division of Highways in Preston county is hiring.
If you are looking for a job the Division of Highways in Preston county is hiring.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - If you are looking for a job the Division of Highways in Preston County is hiring.

They held a hiring event Wednesday for anyone interested in working for them.

Teresa Mayle is the Maintenance Assistant of the DOH.

“The Division of Highways is an excellent place to work. I’ve worked here for 26 and a half years. If you’re looking for a career that has benefits and a great work environment this would be the place to go,” said Mayle.

Right now, the DOH is in need of equipment operators. The agency is hiring at least 10. For that, you do not need your CDL and the DOH will put you through training to get one.

“It’s not like an office job where you are sitting in the same environment. We are in Preston County which is a beautiful county. You work all over the place and it’s something different every day,” said Mayle.

The hiring events help DOH hire people quickly. Mayle says it helps them make decisions easier.

“One thing that I love about these hiring events is that we can get a lot of people in and interview them. Get them through the process quickly and make decisions that day,” said Mayle.

DOH will announce who they hired 2 weeks after the hiring event.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks pulls out of Morgantown development amid protests
Glenn Casteel
Preston County man charged with insurance fraud
Brian Cummings
Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in Morgantown
House fire in Clarksburg
Crews respond to explosion, house fire in Clarksburg
William Shaffer
Kingwood man accused of robbing woman in Morgantown

Latest News

Born and Bred Concert Series Moves to Clarksburg
Born and Bred Concert Series Moves to Clarksburg
W.Va. House passes bill making abortion illegal in most cases
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Clarksburg man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle through 3 counties
Flood of 1985
Remembering the flood of 1985