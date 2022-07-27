DOH holds hiring event in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - If you are looking for a job the Division of Highways in Preston County is hiring.

They held a hiring event Wednesday for anyone interested in working for them.

Teresa Mayle is the Maintenance Assistant of the DOH.

“The Division of Highways is an excellent place to work. I’ve worked here for 26 and a half years. If you’re looking for a career that has benefits and a great work environment this would be the place to go,” said Mayle.

Right now, the DOH is in need of equipment operators. The agency is hiring at least 10. For that, you do not need your CDL and the DOH will put you through training to get one.

“It’s not like an office job where you are sitting in the same environment. We are in Preston County which is a beautiful county. You work all over the place and it’s something different every day,” said Mayle.

The hiring events help DOH hire people quickly. Mayle says it helps them make decisions easier.

“One thing that I love about these hiring events is that we can get a lot of people in and interview them. Get them through the process quickly and make decisions that day,” said Mayle.

DOH will announce who they hired 2 weeks after the hiring event.

